Bam Bholle song out: Laxmmi aka Akshay Kumar dedicates the song to Lord Shiva. Watch video

The second song from the much-awaited Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi titled 'Bam Bholle' has finally been released by the makers on Tuesday. The song that has been sung by Viruss, and penned down by Ullumanati features the actor in his transgender attire performing 'tandav' on the song that has been purely dedicated to Lord Shiva. Akshay shared the song and wrote alongside, "BamBholle Song : Laxmii Brace yourself to witness the fierce avatar of #Laxmii with the song #BamBholle, Song out now!"

Earlier today, Akshay shared a poster of the song announcing its release. It featured Kiara Advani’s unconscious character in Akshay's arms. Alongside the caption he wrote, "Aaj dikhega Laxmii ka ek aisa roop, jo aap ne na kabhi dekha, na socha hoga! Get ready to witness the most explosive song #BamBholle today! Launching soon!"

Watch the full 'Bam Bholle' song here:

Sometime back, the first song of the film 'Burj Khalifa' was released. It featured both the actors dancing in the backdrop of iconic Burj Khalifa tower of Dubai. It was performed by DJ Khushi, Shashi and Nikhita Gandhi.

Watch the full 'Burj Khalifa' song here:

Recently, Laxmmi Bomb was renamed Laxmii, following the suggestion of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The decision was taken by Akshay along with co-producers Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Kapoor on Thursday.

The horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is a remake of a successful Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana. Laxmii is slated for release on November 9 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Watch Laxmmi trailer here:

