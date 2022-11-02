Anjali Arora stars in Sandil Dang's next music video shot in Budapest

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anjali Arora stars in Sandil Dang's next music video

After winning hearts with her appearance in Kangana Ranaut's reality show "Lock Upp', Anjali Arora is seen making a splash in music videos. She has already proved that she knows how to ace dance moves with her last song 'Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re' and now, she has bagged another music video. Anjali will be soon seen in producer Sandil Dang's upcoming song. The cast and crew shot the song in Budapest. The song is in the melodious voice of Dang's Benchmark Entertainment's gem, 'Suraj Chauhan.'

Sharing his excitement, Sandil said, "We have put things together and are taking our steps. This music video will directly touch your heart. Keep the bars and your excitement up; we'll make an announcement soon. Stay tuned!"

On a related note, Sandil Dang has also produced the internet-breaking Gujarati film Chhello Divas: A New Beginning along with music videos like Yaara, Paa Lawanga, Maar Hi Dalogi, Necklace, Hunter, and many more.

Talking about Anjali Arora, the 'Kacha Badan' fame social media influencer turned out to be the second runner of the show 'Lock Upp' and was constantly in the headlines for her special bond with the winner of the show Munawar Faruqui. During the show, she gained a lot of popularity for her on-screen chemistry and cute moments with Faruqui and fans even named them 'Munjali'.

