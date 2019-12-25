Image Source : YOUTUBE Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan fill the air with romance in Good Newwz song Dil Na Jaaneya

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan made Christmas 2019 extra special for their fans as they released another song from their upcoming film Good Newwz. The songs of the film have already topped the charts soon after they dropped on the internet and now the makers have released a romantic number starring their two loved jodis- Akshay, Kareena and Diljit Dosanjh- Kiara Advani.

The song is beautifully sung by Rochak Kohli, American singer-songwriter Lauv and Akasa and shows how madly Akshay and Diljit are in love with their wives Kareena and Kiara, respectively. While Akshay is seen doing all the household chores and dancing on a romantic song for his lady love, Diljit is seen mesmerized by Kiara. Akshay shared the song saying, “What's #Christmas without smiles? #DilNaJaaneya video out now!” Watch the song here-

Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. It is based on two married couples who go for In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) technique to have a baby. The confusion that perpetrates because of their common surname forms the crux of the movie. The film will hit the theatres on December 27, 2019.

