Akshay Kumar faces heat over controversial dialogue against Lord Ram in Good Newwz trailer

Akshay Kumar has been the favorite child of controversies for many years. The actor was recently a target to netizens when he ‘accidentally’ like a tweet containing a video that mocked the attack on Jamia, and now the trailer of his upcoming film Good Newwz has landed him in trouble. On Thursday, the makers of the film released another trailer of the comedy-drama which caught netizens’ attention quickly. In the clip, Akshay was seen delivering a dialogue that mentioned the name of Hindu God Lord Ram in a controversial light.

Soon after the trailer hit the screens, twitterati flooded the internet with the clips of the particular scene in which Akshay has said the dialogue. In the clip,, a man says “Mere Bache ka Naam Hola Ram hai kyunki vo Holi pe Paida hua tha” to which Akshay Kumar replies “Acha hua apka bacha Lohri pe paida nahi hua.” This has irked the fans who have been accusing Akshay of disrespecting Lord Ram. Check out a few reactions here-

Not just the actor facing heat for saying the controversial dialogue but his Canadian citizenship and again become the topic of discussion on Twitter. One user wrote, “Dear @akshaykumar you are Canadian citizen and we don’t have problem with it. But how dare you to Abuse Indian religion’s and Hindu gods of India? We indians will not tolerate it at all.” Another said, “A man coming from foreign country, making fun of our God Sri Ram and some Indians still supports him and idolise him. Once a womaniser always a womaniser, he can never respect anyone, he’s here for money and gains only. Shame”

A few days ago, Akshay Kumar reacted on the controversy about his citizenship and revealed that he has applied for Indian passport now. He said, "I have now applied for it because I feel sad that people have stuck to this point that I have to show my passport to prove that I'm an Indian. It hurts me. So I don't want to give anyone an opportunity and so I have applied for it."

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. It will hit the screens on December 27.

