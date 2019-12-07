Akshay Kumar used to 'play' with younger Kareena Kapoor on sets of film with Karisma

Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar will be seen together in Good Newwz

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor are currently awaiting the release of Good Newwz. The stars who have collaborated after a long gap of four years is promoting Raj Mehta's directorial debut on every possible platform. Recently at an event, Akshay and Kareena spoke on their personal to professional life. While talking about their work equation, Akshay revealed something quite interesting.

Mr. Khiladi shared that he used to 'play' with little Bebo while working with her elder sister Karisma Kapoor. ''When I was working with Karisma Kapoor back in the day, Kareena was so young that I would lift her up and play with her. And today she is my heroine,'' said Akshay. Kareena added, ''I was actually behind the camera when Akshay Kumar gave his first ever shot for a movie''.

Kareena, then went on to say that Akshay for her is like coming home. He's like family, hence, she is quite comfortable working with him.

Interestingly, Akshay's Bachchan Panday and Kareena's Laal Singh Chaddha are scheduled to release around Christmas 2020. When asked about the box office clash, the actor politely told Kareena,“If I ask you nicely, please change your release dates.”

On a related note, speaking about the film, Akshay had earlier said that through Good Newwz, they are bringing forth a serious subject in a commercial way. "IVF ki vajah se 8 million babies have come in this world. There are so many families who cannot have babies and because of this technology, it has come out in such a good way. Through this film, we are bringing this serious subject thoda commercially to the audience," Akshay had said.

Akshay and Kareena have worked together in movies such as Kambakkht Ishq, Aitraaz, Tashan, Ajnabee, Brothers and Gabbar Is Back. Their Good Newwz is slated to hit the theatres on December 27.