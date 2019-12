Akshay Kumar takes a dig at Krushna Abhishek for using 'Mama' Govinda's name to loot money

Akshay along with Kareena came on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Good Newwz

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to celebrate the completion of its 100 episodes in a grand manner. Joining the team on this momentous occasion will be Good Newwz cast- Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The channel has been releasing promos of the episode on social media to maintain the buzz. In the latest one, Akshay is seen taking a dig at Krushna Abhishek, who is dressed as Sapna. For the unversed, Sapna is one of the characters in The Kapil Sharma Show, who runs a beauty parlour and gives massage options to celebs.

In the clip, Akshay is seen introducing 'Bhanja' massage to Krushna aka Sapna. ‘there is a mama jo mehnat karta hai, film industry mein naam banata hai. Uske baad ek sust bhanja (Krushna) aata hai jo uss mama ka naam le lekar logon se paise lutta hai,'' he says. With this the audience erupts in laughter.

In another promo, Kapil is seen flirting with Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is the first time, Kareena has visited The Kapil Sharma Show.

Here' another promo:

Earlier, in an over 2-minute long video, makers gave us a glimpse of all the 100 episodes so far. It will undoubtedly make you feel nostalgic.

Have a look:

Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, Good Newwz has been co-produced by Karan Johar. The movie is slated to release on December 27.