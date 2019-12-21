Twinkle Khanna flaunts onion earring gifted by husband Akshay Kumar, calls it ‘a girl's best friends’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Twinkle Khanna flaunts onion earring gifted by husband Akshay Kumar

Bollywood diva Twinkle Khanna is known for her quirky sense of humour. Looks like she can't stop obsessing over the new onion earrings that actor and husband Akshay Kumar gifted to her after he returned from promoting his upcoming film Good Newwz on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor brough home onion earrings that were offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan on the show. While she was not amused, Akshay brought them for Twinkle.

The former actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a picture of her onion earrings once again, which have now started sprouting shoots. Posting a selfie wearing the earrings made of onion, Twinkle captioned: "From one shoot to another:) I am glad I got the chance to wear my priceless gifts that were brought home from a shoot, before they started sprouting shoots themselves:) #OnionsAreAGirlsBestFriends".

Twinkle had earlier shared a photo of the onion earrings on Instagram when Akshay brought them home and also told the story behind them. She wrote, "My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ‘They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward."

Commenting on Twinkle's post, a user jokingly commented: "Ma'am onion is 200 rs/kg in India. Be careful. Your ears can be harmed". Another user wrote: "Ha ha ha priceless Twinkle ji". Even actress Sumona Chakravarty, who features on The Kpail Sharma Show, dropped a comment saying, “U actually wore it... that’s superrrr”

The comedy show’s episode featuring the star cast of Good Newwz will air on Saturday where Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh will be seen having a blast. The channel has been dropping promos from their 100th episode and in one of them, Akshay is seen taking a dig at Krushna Abhishek.

In the clip, Akshay is seen introducing 'Bhanja' massage to Krushna aka Sapna. "There is a mama jo mehnat karta hai, film industry mein naam banata hai. Uske baad ek sust bhanja (Krushna) aata hai jo uss mama ka naam le lekar logon se paise loot-ta hai,'' he says. With this, the audience erupts in laughter.

Good Newwz Trailer:

Also read:

Akshay Kumar secures 2nd spot in 2019 Forbes India Celebrity list; Alia, Deepika debut in top 10

Akshay Kumar finds unique way to include missing Kareena Kapoor in group photo of Good Newwz cast

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page