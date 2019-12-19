Akshay Kumar finds unique way to include missing Kareena Kapoor in group photo of Good Newwz cast

The cast of Good Newwz at a promotional event

Good Newwz stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, and Kareena Kapoor are busy promoting their films. The stars have been attending public events together ahead of the release of the film. The team of Good Newwz has left no stones unturned for the promotion of the film. The star cast got all suited up for a promotional event of the film, however, Kareena Kapoor gave the event a miss as she was back home celebrating son Taimur's birthday. To compensate for Kareena's absence, Akshay Kumar found out a unique way to include her in the event. Akshay Kumar pulled out his phone with Kareena's picture in a suit as the star cast of Good Newwz posed for a group photo.

The actor took to his Instagram to share the picture along with a cheeky caption, "Team #GoodNewwz all suited up for promotions today! Bebo killing it, as usual, #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @kiaraaliaadvani.

The second trailer of Good Newwz unveiled today only gave a push to the fan's excitement for the film. The trailer. Have a look:

The team of Good Newwz recently shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The special episode also marks the milestone of the 100th episode of the show. Talking about a funny incident during the film’s shoot Akshay Kumar revealed that during the shoot of Kareena Kapoor’s delivery sequence, the actress spat on him, ruining his entire make up.

Good Newwz directed by Raj Mehta is a story of sperm mix up at an IVF center between two couples with the same surname. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 27.