Akshay Kumar talks about plans of joining politics: I contribute to my country through my films

Akshay Kumar talks about plans of joining politics

Akshay Kumar is all over the internet these days- for good reasons and bad. The actor is gearing up for the release of his next film Good Newwz. Recently, he attended an event in New Delhi where he talked about his journey in Bollywood as well as his personal life. When asked if he would like to join politics any time soon, Akshay replied with a straight no. He said, “Never, I want to be happy. I love films and I contribute to my country through my films. This is my job.”

Akshay has already treated his fans with films like Kesari, Housefull 4 and Mission Mangal this year. He not only earned applaud for his acting but the films also earned big numbers at the box office. It was even said that the actor would receive a national award for his performance in Kesari. Even though the actor has done over 137 films in Bollywood, he received his first national award in 2017 for his role in Rustom.

Recalling an incident from the National award ceremony, Akshay said, “At my first National Award, a girl sat next to me, and told me that she’s a huge fan, congratulated me for my win. She asked me how many films have I done, I said 137. I asked her the same question and it was her first film, and she was winning a National Award for it. Kaise mera insult ho gaya.”

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is loaded with Bollywood films. His last release of 2019, Good Newwz, will hit the screens on 27th December. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Next he has, Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani, Prithviraj with Manushi Chillar and Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

