Akshay Kumar, Kareen Kapoor Khan’s vibrant chemistry in Good Newwz song Laal Ghagra brings on the party mood

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen together after a decade in the upcoming film Good Newwz. The duo has been attracting many eyeballs for their sparkling chemistry in the trailer of the film we well as the songs that have already become chartbusters. The makers of the film released another song on Tuesday called Laal Ghagra. Filmed on Akshay and Kareena, the song appears to be the perfect festive number, especially for Lohri.

Sung by Manj Musik, Herbie Sahara & Neha Kakkar, Laal Ghagra gets the feet tapping as soon as it plays. It has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi from RDB’s original number with similar lyrics. In the song, while Kareena is seen grooving wearing a red ghagra, Akshay also accompanied her and danced wearing the lehenga. Check out the song now-

Earlier, Akshay shared the teaser of the song on social media and wrote, “Karlo ghaghra tight, Bebo & I are coming! #LaalGhaghra song out tomorrow! (get ready, Bebo & I are coming).”

The makers have already unveiled the songs Chandigarh Mein and Sauda Khara form the film which have become an instant favorite among the listeners. It is expected that this song will also hit the playlists of all the fans within hours. Additionally, Akshay and Kareena’s chemistry after their 2009 film Kambhakkt Ishq has left the fans excited.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. It is based on two married couples who enter a In-Vitro fertilization (IVF) center to have a baby. However, in the process, their semen gets exchanged since the two couple share the same sirname. The film will hit the screens on 27th December 2019.

