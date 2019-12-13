Akshay Kumar surprises Twinkle Khanna with 'pyaaz ke jhumke' and she can't stop praising them

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are the wittiest couples of the Bollywood industry and there is no doubt about it. Every now and then, the duo is seen taking their take on every small thing going on their daily life be it public transports, social problems, issues faced by commoners, etc and this time it was about onions but with a quirky twist. It all happened when she posted a picture of earrings with onions on it which the actor brought from The Kapil Sharma Show where he went to promote his upcoming film Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Mrs. Funny Bones revealed that Akshay bought the jhumkas for her after being convinced that Kareena wasn't quite impressed with them. She wrote, "My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ‘They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward."

Coming back to the Housefull 4 actor, he has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming film which also stars Diljit Dosanjh - Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. The film directed by Raj Mehta revolves around two married couples whose sperms get goof up at the IVF center. It is all set to release on December 27. Watch Good Newwz trailer here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video