Abdu Rozik's nine-city India tour to be launched by A.R. Rahman in Pune 

Abdu Rozik, who appeared in Bigg Boss season 16, became one of the most loved contestants on the show ever. The Tajikstani singer gained huge renown and fresh recognition in India, with people adoring his adorable looks and sensibility. Abdu is now gearing up to leave for an exciting nine-city tour of India that will begin on April 30.

Abdu's much-awaited music tour will begin with a concert alongside the legend of the Indian music industry, A.R. Rahman in Pune, followed by performances in Hyderabad, Kerala, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Rajasthan, and Delhi. Furthermore, during the concert tour, chances will be given to up-and-coming artists to perform with Abdu and display their skills.

Speaking about working with the maestro of Indian music, A.R. Rahman, he said, "I have been so blessed to have the chance to even perform with such a huge legend and icon of the music industry, AR Rahman, his management and his amazing family have supported me from day one, giving me encouragement and guidance. I will be forever grateful."

The singer went on to say that he hopes that this initiative would give other talented musicians a chance to showcase their abilities on stage. "This is why now with my management, I want to also give others a chance who are like me and just need the right person somewhere to notice them. I will never forget where I came from and there is still a long way till I make it but I'm grateful for the chance and prayers that someone took on me," said Abdu.

He also announced the tour and released the tour schedule on Instagram.

Check out the post:

Meanwhile, Abdu has set May 11 as the date for the inauguration of his first restaurant, 'Burgiir' in Mumbai. He will personally meet and deliver burgers to the public.

