Raghav Juyal reveals one thing he learnt from Shehnaaz Gill, says 'everyone should take tuition'

Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Daggubati Venkatesh, and others. Ahead of the release, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal’s dating rumours had been doing the rounds. Now, in a recent interview, the actor-dancer spoke about his rumoured ladylove.

During a conversation with India Today, Raghav was quizzed about the one thing he learned from Shehnaaz while shooting. He said, "For Shehnaaz, I think she is the strongest person on earth. There is no one as strong as her, according to me. If you want to learn honesty in art form or craft, one should take tuition from Shehnaaz." He also added, "She is very honest. I get inspired by her every day."

Recently, during the trailer launch of the Bollywood movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, during a fun banter among the stars, Salman Khan asked Shehnaaz to move on and hinted about a chemistry that he noticed on the sets of the film without taking any names.

He said, "Main keh raha hoon move on kar jao", to which Shenaaz replied, "Kar gayi hoon (I have moved on)". Salman further added, "And Shehnaaz, I want you to move on. Kyuki mujhe aise lag raha hai… And I notice all these things. If I can notice this about me, then I can notice this about all of you also… Actually, I shouldn’t say much."

After Salman Khan's hint, Pooja Hegde was asked about Shehnaaz Gill dating Raghav Juyal and the actor's hint at their love affair. The actress chose to be mysterious and said that she won't reveal secrets. The actress laughed and said, "I can't say anything, I am a team player." Well, it was another hint that there is something cooking between the two stars.

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on April 21st, on the occasion of Eid.

