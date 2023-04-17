Shehnaaz Gill wishes to be Salman Khan's heroine someday; says 'Meri chemistry to...'

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Shehnaaz wishes to be Salman Khan's heroine someday

Shehnaaz Gill rose to prominence after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. The reality show hosted by Salman Khan garnered her enormous fame. Now, she is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Bhumika Chawla and Venkatesh Daggubati in key roles. In a recent interview, Shehnaaz spoke about her wish to star opposite Bhaijaan in a film.

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, Shehnaaz was quizzed on whether she would be seen in a movie opposite the superstar. The actress chuckled and responded that she knew nothing about it. For the uninitiated, Shehnaaz is not the lead opposite Salman Khan in KKBKKJ, and she is pleased to be collaborating with him there.

The Punjabi model-actress said, "Mereko nahi pata, casting directors ya Salman sir ko hi pata hoga. Meri chemistry to sabke sath hi achi lagti hai. I hope Salman sir ye sapna bhi pura kar dein ki main unke opposite aa jaun. Par main isme hi bohot khushi hu ki unke sath nahi to unke peeche khade hokar kaam karne me bhi mera sapna pura ho gaya. (I don’t know when that will happen, only Salman sir or the casting director would know that. I hope he fulfills this wish of mine; to be his heroine. But even working under him has been an unforgettable experience)."

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on April 21, 2023, on the occasion of Eid. The trailer of the film was released recently. The three-and-a-half-minute trailer contains everything one would expect from a commercial Hindi film. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer shows glimpses of family dynamics as well as humor, romance, drama, music, and, of undoubtedly, jaw-dropping action. It rests on Salman Khan's shoulders because he knows the art of dominating in a variety of genres.

