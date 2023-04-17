'Kya sidnaaz laga rakha hai...': Salman Khan schools trolls after asking Shehnaaz Gill to move on

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Salman Khan schools trolls after asking Shehnaaz Gill to move on

Salman Khan stirred a storm on the internet when he hinted that Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal have been dating. While the superstar did not take any names, during the trailer launch of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, he asked Shehnaaz to move on in life. Now, as the KBKJ team appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, Khan again stressed that the Punjabi actress needs to move on in her life from 'Sidnaaz' (Sidharth Shukla) and schooled trolls who mocked her after the dating rumours surfaced. A video has been going viral on the internet in which Salman Khan can be seen talking about the backlash that Shehnaaz received from the fans.

Salman Khan said that people all over social media talk about Shehnaaz and Sidnaaz and indirectly stop her from moving on. He stressed that the actress has to marry and have children someday so why do people keep talking about Sidnaaz? Salman further said that Sidharth Shukla is not here now and he would also want Shehnaaz to be happy and find someone who loves her. Khan asked everyone to stop reminding the actress of 'Sidnaaz'. While Salman Khan was standing up for Shehnaaz Gill, the actress was seen listening to him carefully.

Watch the video here-

https://twitter.com/karishmaokay/status/1647660520596553728?s=20

Meanwhile, during the trailer launch of the Bollywood movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, during a fun banter among the stars, Salman Khan asked Shehnaaz to move on and hinted about a chemistry that he noticed on the sets of the film without taking any names.

He said, "Main keh raha hoon move on kar jao", to which Shenaaz replied, "Kar gayi hoon (I have moved on)". Salman further added, "And Shehnaaz, I want you to move on. Kyuki mujhe aise lag raha hai… And I notice all these things. If I can notice this about me, then I can notice this about all of you also… Actually, I shouldn’t say much."

Pooja Hegde in an exclusive conversation with India TV also reacted to the rumours and chose to keep her lips sealed. She said that she is the secret keeper of the group.

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Bhumika Chawla, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Vinali, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal to name a few. It will hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid on April 21.

Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi ki Jaan Trailer:

