Blackpink takes over Coachella 2023 with high-octane pop bangers, solo performances and stunning outfits

Blackpink has done it once more! The K-pop girl gang, who headlined Coachella 2023, took the stage by storm with their exciting setlist, outstanding performance, and breathtaking attire. Here's everything that made Blackpink's performance so unforgettable, from Lisa's pole dancing to Jennie's new You and Me verse.

Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé of Blackpink made history on Saturday by becoming the first K-pop act and the first girl group to headline Coachella. Their electrifying show featured favourites including "Kill This Love," "How You Like That," and "Pink Venom."

Blackpink’s Coachella 2023 performance

The K-pop girl group returned to the music festival four years after their debut visit to make history once more. This time, they performed new songs and solo performances, demonstrating that each member is a force to be reckoned with in their own way.

Jennie's solo performance at Coachella 2023 was undeniably one of the night's highlights. The crowd exploded into a frenzy when her name showed on the screen, chanting her name. Jennie's performance was nothing short of spectacular. She opened the solo stages with an unheard song, "You & Me," and fans were in for a surprise when she added a fresh rap stanza that left everyone speechless.

Jisoo's solo performance at Coachella 2023 was one of the most eagerly anticipated. And supporters were not let down. Jisoo approached the stage to perform her current single, "Flower," and the audience was captivated by the mesmerising melodies and voice. This performance was extra special because it was Jisoo's first solo performance outside of South Korea.

Rosé's solo performance at Coachella 2023 was nothing short of spectacular. She began with an acoustic rendition of "Gone," a sample that left the audience wanting more. But before they could request an encore, Rosé switched to her uplifting single, "On The Ground."

Lisa's performance was nothing short of fantastic, displaying her dance abilities as well as her stage presence. Lisa began her solo with a stunning pole dance routine, which enthralled the audience. She then went on to sing her song "MONEY," and the energy was palpable.

