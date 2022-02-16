Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting second baby? Couple sparks pregnancy rumours after pics with bump go viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOPHIETFAN.BELFAST Sophie Turner

If media reports are to be believed, pop star Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner might soon be sharing good news with their fans. Recently, the celebs sparked rumours about expecting their second child by debuting what appeared to be a baby bump. As per the viral pictures doing rounds on the Internet, the couple were seen stepping out on Valentine's Day when the Game of Thrones' actress was photographed tenderly placing her hand on her exposed stomach.

She was wearing a white crop top, which she slightly lifted up, drawing attention to her midsection. To complete the casual look, she paired it up with brown sweatpants, a brown sweatshirt tied around her waist and matching slippers. Walking alongside her was Jonas holding their 1-year-old daughter, Willa.

This is not the first instance when the couple sparked pregnancy rumours. They have been swirling around the Turner for days, as she was seen Saturday in a form-fitting green dress that hugged her belly. She paired the ensemble with white Nike sneakers as she and the Jonas Brothers member stopped by for a bite to eat with friends.

The following day, Turner donned a loose-fitting Eminem tee and baggy pants while attending the Super Bowl with her hubby. The pair sat beside Kim Kardashian's longtime friend Jonathan Cheban as they cheered on the Los Angeles Rams to victory.

Jonas and Turner got hitched in Las Vegas in May 2019 before throwing an elaborate wedding at France's Chateau de Tourreau that June. They welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020. For the unversed, Joe Jonas younger brother Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra became first-time parents in January to a baby girl born via surrogate. The couple is yet to announce her name. Eldest brother Kevin Jonas, meanwhile, shares two daughters, Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, with his wife, Danielle Jonas.

-- with ANI inputs