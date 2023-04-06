Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to get engaged on April 10? Here's what actress has to say

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha

Seems like Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are planning to take their relationship to the next level. While the duo has not announced or confirmed their relationship yet, they are frequently spotted together on dates and at the airport. Now, it is reported that the rumoured pair are all set to get engaged in an intimate ceremony. The actress was spotted arriving at Mumbai from Delhi, where she had reportedly gone to meet Raghav Chadha ahead of their rumoured engagement.

The actress was wearing a long red sweater and black leather pants. She teamed up her outfit with black boots. Paparazzi was quick to enquire if the reported engagement is on the cards, and the actress simply replied that she was going to London. Furtherm she also joked that she can show her boarding pass in case the paps have doubts. Meanwhile, Viral Bhayani's post suggested that Parineeti and Raghav are likely to get engaged in an intimate ceremony in Delhi on April 10.

In the video from the Mumbai airport, Parineeti can be seen blushing as photographers surround her ask about engagement. She shared, “London ja rahi hu. Main aapko dikhati hu boarding pass (I am going to London, I can show you the boarding pass).”

Earlier, on March 28, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter account and congratulated the two for their "union". Sanjeev wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!" Soon after he shared the tweet, amused fans asked if the two are getting married. "Getting married or what?" a user wrote. Another user wrote, "Confirm ho gaya kya?"

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram. However, the two have not yet confirmed their relationship.

