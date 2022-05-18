Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MALAIKAARORA/ARJUNKAPOOR Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor all set to get married in December 2022? Deets INSIDE!

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor seem to be next in line for marriage after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Yes, that's true! Going by the latest reports doing rounds on the internet, it is being said that the power couple of the industry is all set to tie the knot in December this year. Malaika and Arjun who have been trolled a lot of times for dating each other are finally will finally be taking the plunge in November 2022 in the presence of their family and close friends. The two of them have been together for more than 4 years and have been going quite strong. After keeping their relationship under wraps, they finally came out in the public eye as one in the year 2019. Ever since their lovable pictures and videos on Instagram have given us couple goals a number of times.

Speaking about the buzz around their much-awaited union, a report in BollywoodLife states, "Arjun and Malaika are madly and deeply in love with each other. Their love is something that made us believe in true love all over again. And now they have decided to take one step ahead in their relationship by getting married. The couple will most do a winter wedding in Mumbai. Malaika and Arjun both love winter weather and so they have decided to finalise the date in November or December and do an intimate wedding among friends and family."

ALSO READ: KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash surpasses Rs 1200 cr globally; beats lifetime collections of Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji

Further, it stated that both of them will host a wedding party after registering their marriage. The guest list will be limited and will include the members of the entire Kapoor family along with Malaika's parents. Apart from them, even Kareena Kapoor Khan, who happens to be a close friend of Malla will also mark her attendance.

Apart from this, other details doing rounds on the web stated that Malaika will opt for a simple and elegant saree on the day of their wedding registration while Arjun will wear a simple kurta. Later, the two of them will wear western outfits during their wedding party.

Even though this piece of information will make many fans happy but let us inform you that neither Malaika nor Arjun have officially confirmed the same!

ALSO READ: Shailesh Lodha's exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah leaves netizens upset: Childhood is ending

However, we are certain that they definitely are seeing their future together. In a recent interview with ETimes, the actress stated, "Every relationship has its process, its plans and what next and where next. The most essential part is if we know we want a future together. If you are in a relationship where you are still figuring things out and saying, ‘Oh, I don’t know’... that’s not where I stand in my relationship. It’s sacred and important to me. I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas."

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares photo of her bruised face from the Citadel set; fans ask 'Are you ok?'

She even said, "We really get each other. We’re at a mature stage where there’s still room for more discoveries, but we’d love to see a future together and see where we can take it from here. We laugh and joke about it, but we’re damn serious, too. You have to feel positive and secure in your relationship. I am very happy and positive."

Well, it definitely feels like there's no smoke without fire!

Talking about Malaika, she was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and has a son, Arhaan with him. On the work front, Arjun will be next seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in 'The Lady Killer'. He is also a part of 'Ek Villain Returns'.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha quits the show after Disha Vakani? See deets