KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash surpasses Rs 1200 cr globally; beats lifetime collections of Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji

KGF Chapter 2 has been impressing the masses ever since its April release. Starring superstar Yash and Bollywood actors like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, the film just like its first part has broken several records. Not just the storyline but also the box office figures left everyone in surprise. Not only did it break the collections of previously released films but also hampered the growth of the recently released projects like Jersey, Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' and 'Runway 34.' Well, now it seems that the film has beaten the lifetime collections of another Bollywood film and it's none other than Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Not just in India but KGF 2 has been working wonders in other countries as well. The result of the same is that it has crossed a worldwide collection of Rs 1200 crore at the box office.

It has been over a month since its release but Prashanth Neel's directorial film has ye not stopped. It has done an unbelievable business in Mumbai which has always been the biggest market in movie business. Speaking about Tanhaji, out of its lifetime figure of 279.50 crores, 144 crores came out from Mumbai. Coming to KGF Chapter 2, it has collected a total of 145 crore from the city and is still running successfully. The regional film has become the 2nd highest grosser in Mumbai while the first position is still secured by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi).

Here're the top grosser in Mumbai:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 190 crores

KGF Chapter – 145 crores (still running)

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 144 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 109 crores

PK – 105 crores

Dangal – 104 crores

Sanju – 102 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 92 crores

Simmba – 90 crores

Kabir Singh – 89 crores

Coming back to its collections, in India it is still unaffected by the new releases. In the Hindi belt, it has raked in over Rs 427.05 crore. Sharing the collections, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KGF2 is unaffected by new releases week after week... Collects ₹ 6.35 cr in Weekend 5... While *most* films run out of fuel in Week 1 itself, #KGFChapter2 is simply unstoppable... [Week 5] Fri 1.23 cr, Sat 2.14 cr, Sun 2.98 cr. Total: ₹ 427.05 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version."

While the worldwide collections were shared by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. He wrote, "#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office ENTERS Rs 1200 cr club. Week 1 - Rs 720.31 cr. Week 2 - Rs 223.51 cr. Week 3 - Rs 140.55 cr. Week 4 - Rs 91.26 cr. Week 5 Day 1 - Rs 5.20 cr. Day 2 - Rs 4.34 cr. Day 3 - Rs 6.07 cr. Day 4 - Rs 9.52 cr. Total - Rs 1200.76 cr (sic)."

Coming back to the film, KGF 2 is a follow up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1'. The film continued after Yash aka Rocky Bhai took over the KGF mines after killing Garuda. In the Part 2, he came face to face with Adheera played by Sanjay Dutt for power and supremacy.

