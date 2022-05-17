Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER-IANSLIFE/FILEIMAGE Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha quits the show after Disha Vakani? See deets

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on the small screen. The sitcom directed by Asit Kumarr Modi has been going on successfully for over 14 years now. Its popularity can be judged by its position in the BARC TRP report which remains always in the top 5. Well, not just its plot but the show always remains in the limelight for also its cast. Actors like Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, and Tanuj Mahashabde have contributed to making the show a hit. Not only this but the show was even surrounded by controversies soon after its lead actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben went on a maternity break and never returned. After that, a number of actors bid the show goodbye. Now it seems the name of another member is going to add to the list!

Going by the latest reports, it is being said that actor Shailesh Lodha who is seen playing the crucial role of Taarak Mehta has said goodbye to the comedy sitcom. Yes, that's true! ETimes in its latest report stated that the actor has been absent from the shooting of the show for the last one month. Not only this but he even won't be returning for the same. The reason behind the same is being claimed as differences. The portal further added that Lodha is not happy with his contract and feels that his dates are not being properly used.

Not just this but he has another reason for leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The report stated that because of TMKOC, Lodha is not getting to explore other work opportunities. He even turned down several offers but now he doesn't want to waste any more time and opportunities that are coming along his way.

As per the reports, the production house is trying its best to convince him but seems like the actor has taken his decision and is not in a mood to change it. Recently, Gurucharan Singh and Neha Mehta have also quit the show. Now, Shailesh Lodha is also planning to do the same.

For those unversed, Shailesh has been associated with the show for almost 14 years now. He not only gave the background voice but was even seen supporting Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha with Jethalal

Speaking about the show which first aired on July 28, 2008, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the popular sitcoms that deals with societal issues. It was one of the TV shows that tried to create awareness about the Covid pandemic by adapting it in its storyline.

The sitcom has been entertaining by airing on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.