Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares photo of her bruised face from the Citadel set; fans ask 'Are you ok?'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most active celebrities on social media. Every now and then, she keeps on sharing pictures and videos of herself to keep her fans updated about her life. Yet again, she did the same when the actress put up a picture of herself on Instagram on Wednesday, However, the photo left her fans worried as it showed bruised on her face-- under her nose and also on her lips. The same was taken during the shooting of her upcoming show Citadel and the information was shared by PeeCee herself. In the caption, Priyanka wrote about having a tough day at work which left everyone wondering as to whether she actually got hurt or had the makeup on for her sequence.

The picture posted on the photo-sharing application captured the actress wearing a black dress. Alongside, in the caption, she wrote, "Did u have a tough day at work as well? #actorslife #citadel #adayinthelife @agbofilms @amazonstudios."

Have a look:

As soon as the glimpse went up on the internet, comments of all sorts started pouring in. One person wrote, "What happened are you ok," while another one wrote, "Take care of you ...every day a new experience." A fan commented, "Omg for a sec I thought you got hurt," while a user said, "Kya hua ye (what happened)"

Not only this but there were many who praised her look for the show and even expressed their excitement for the upcoming series. Awkwafina dropped a series of fire emojis in the comments and applauded Priyanka for her badass look.

Image Source : INSTA Comments on Priyanka Chopra's picture

Just recently, Priyanka's pictures with her singer-husband Nick Jonas went viral on the internet. One image featured Priyanka and Nick sharing a kiss. Another one showed them walking hand in hand. While Nick looked dapper in his sports jersey, Priyanka made a style statement in denim shorts, a white tee and a printed jacket. She completed the look with white sneakers, square-framed shades and messy tresses.

Image Source : FILE Priyanka and Nick

Nick and Priyanka recently welcomed their baby daughter through surrogacy. On the occasion of Mother's Day, both of them revealed that their baby Malti Marie had finally arrived home after being in the NICU for over 100 days.

On the work front, Citadel, the spy series is one of the most-anticipated projects which is created by the Russo brothers for Amazon Prime Video.Apart from that, Priyanka will also be seen in the Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa’ directed by Farhan Akhtar and co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.