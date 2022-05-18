Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shailesh Lodha's exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah leaves netizens upset: Childhood is ending

Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha has finally made an exit from the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He called it quit after being associated with it for almost 14 years. The information of the same started doing rounds on the internet on Tuesday. It was being said that Shailesh has not been shooting for the show since last month and he is not keen on returning to the sitcom as he is not happy with the contract and feels that his dates are not being utilised properly. Not only this but he was not able to explore any new opportunity coming his way and turned down many. Even though the production tried to change his decision but he was stern about leaving. Shailesh's exit from the show has left not just the cast but also the fans in shock.

Twitter on Thursday got filled with disappointing tweets regarding Shailesh. Everyone wrote about how the makers have been unnecessarily stretching the show and recommended showing Popatlal's wedding. There were others who recalled how Dayaben, Sodhi and Anjali added to the charm of the show.

Have a look:

Many even posted hilarious memes relating the current situation.

First aired on July 28, 2008, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the popular sitcoms that deals with societal issues. It was one of the TV shows that tried to create awareness about the Covid pandemic by adapting it in its storyline. It features Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, and Tanuj Mahashabde, among others.