Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to get married this year? Report claims actor's family 'accepted' her

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for a while now and rumours of their upcoming wedding come to the surface every now and then. Earlier, it was speculated that the power couple is planning to move in together and will eventually get married. Now, the latest reports claim that Hrithik and Saba will tie the knot by the end of this year. The duo never hesitates to indulge in some PDA and hold hands in public. They have frequently made public appearances together after dating for over one year now. Reports also claim that Hrithik Roshan's family has accepted Saba and treats her like a part of the family as well.

A report in BollywoodLife stated that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are planning to take their relationship to the next step and get married soon. The Krrish actor's family also believes that Saba is the 'perfect choice' for him. Even the actor's kids have accepted Saba with open arms. While Hrithik is ready to take the plunge 'once again', the couple is in no rush as they are busy in completing their work commitments.

The report further claims that the duo is planning to have a small wedding ceremony by the end of this year after which they will leave for a long vacation. Only close friends and family will be present at the wedding.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February earlier this year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. After that, they were frequently seen together.

Hrithik Roshan was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. They got divorced in 2014 but have a good relationship, especially for their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan. In an interview with Femina in 2016, Sussanne had opened up about the separation and said, "We had reached a stage in our lives where I decided that it’s better we weren’t together. It was important to be aware and not be in a false relationship."

She added, "We are close (friends). We do chat a lot even though we don’t hang out together anymore. But above all, we are very committed to our children. We are respectful towards each other. When children are involved, it’s important to put our differences aside and protect them."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Hrithik plays the role of an Air Force pilot. For the role, he trained and shot at the military air base in Salonibari under the supervision of military officers. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and will hit cinema halls on India's 75th Republic Day weekend on January 25, 2024. Also, Hrithik has 'Krrish 4' in his kitty.

On the other hand, Saba is working on Rocket Boys 2 & Front Page.

