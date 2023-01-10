Samantha Ruth Prabhu's savage reply to troll saying 'she lost all her charm' wins the Internet | READ

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ARTISTRYBUZZ Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, the epic love story, recently made a public appearance as she unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the same. The actress, who has been making headlines after she opened up about her 'myositis' diagnosis, got emotional during the Shaakuntalam's trailer launch event as she thanked her fans for their constant support in a heartfelt speech. Several pictures and clips from the event surfaced online. While the actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in white saree, a troll posted Samantha's pictures from the trailer launch with a disrespectful tweet.

Twitter page shared a 'sympathy' post saying the actress 'lost all her charm and glow' post her myositis diagnosis. Well, the actress is winning the internet once again with her savage reply to the mentioned post.

"Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again," the tweet read. Reacting to this, Samantha wrote, "I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did...And here's some love from me to add to your glow," she captioned, adding a silver heart emoji. Samantha's fans also came out in support of Samantha and criticised the tweet.

Slamming the post, a fan wrote, "As someone who has an autoimmune disease and went through heaps of experimental treatments including steroids, with all the effects of illness & treatment that showed up visibly, these kinds of condescending remarks can feel brutal. I feel sorry for those that can't see the quiet and remarkable strength of a person battling a chronic illness. Only way is to accept it as well meaning ignorance." Samantha actress took notice of this tweet and replied, "In a world where you can be anything...Be kind !! @MeDamselDee You are beautiful".

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's health

Samantha had earlier opened up about being diagnosed with Myositis. The actress, who is undergoing treatment for the auto-immune condition, said that she has always been a fighter. Recalling the journey she went through battling her condition, Samantha clarified that 'she’s not at a life-threatening stage.'

She said, "A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you..THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

