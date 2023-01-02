Has Samantha Ruth Prabhu quit Varun Dhawan's Citadel? Reports suggest she is taking 3-month break

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, the epic love story, is believed to have quit Citadel. A Month after denying walking out of Bollywood projects, the actress has been in reports for backing out of Raj and DK’s upcoming Indian series. Headlined by Varun Dhawa, it is billed as "local Original spy series." For the project, Samantha was rumoured to be playing the lead opposite Varun.

According to a report in Siasat.com, "Samantha is no more a part of Raj and DK’s web series." Rumours are rife that Samantha had reportedly opted out of the series due to her ill health as she has been advised to remain "completely disappeared from the public for the next three months". However, there’s been no official statement from her or her team regarding the same.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's health

Samantha had earlier opened up about being diagnosed with Myositis. The actress, who is undergoing treatment for the auto-immune condition, said that she has always been a fighter. Recalling the journey she went through battling her condition, Samantha clarified that 'she’s not at a life-threatening stage.'

She said, "A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you..THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

About Citadel series

As previously announced, Richard Madden (Bodyguard), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico) and Stanley Tucci (The Hunger Games films) will star in the first-to-launch Russo Brothers' directorial Citadel series in the franchise. It will premiere in 2023. It is billed as a spy series. Additional local-language Citadel productions are also in the works, including an Italian Original series starring Matilda De Angelis of The Undoing fame. At some point in the future, all Citadel productions will be merged, with characters coming into various storylines.

