Watched Queen of Divorce yet? Popular K-Dramas of Kang Ki-young you shouldn't miss

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kang Ki-young

Be it perfect comedy timing or playing the villain role, Kang Ki-young has done it all. Kang Ki-young is the supporting actor in every drama which every lead character wants as a friend. The actor has been has been part of many popular dramas including What's Wrong With Secretary Kim? and Extraordinary Attorney Woo. Let's check out a few of his K-Dramas you should watch if you haven't yet.

1. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

In Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Kang Ki-young plays the role of Jung Myung-seok, a senior attorney at Hanbada. The series tells the story of a young lawyer with Asperger's syndrome. She boasts a high IQ, an impressive memory and a wonderfully creative thought process, but she struggles with everyday interactions.

2. The Uncanny Counter

In the second season of The Uncanny Counter, Kang Ki-young plays the role of the main antagonist, Hwang Pil-kwang, a third-level evil spirit possessing powerful psychokinesis that can absorb the Counters' powers. The series tells the stories of demon hunters who pose as workers in a noodle shop to catch evil spirits hoping to find eternal life.

3. What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Of course, everyone knows Park Seo-Joon's aura and his best friend Park Yoo-sik, the heartbroken guy. He plays the role of President Yumyung Group, the second-in-command after the vice-chairman. Young-joon's best friend is back from university. What's Wrong with Secretary Kim tells the story of Lee Young-joon and Kim Mi-so's love story.

4. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

In Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, he plays the role of Kim Dae-ho, Bok-joo's uncle, a part-time aspiring actor who works at a restaurant. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo tells the story of Kim Bok-joo, a weightlifter, who gets attracted to a fitness doctor and is even ready to lose weight for him

5. Queen of Divorce

Kang Ki-young is currently seen in Queen of Divorce. He plays the role of Dong Ki-jun. The series tells the story of the best divorce solves and how the person solves relationships with each obstacle.

Also Read: From Morbius to Star Wars The Bad Batch: List of titles premiering on Disney Plus in March 2024

Also Read: Article 370: No ban on Yami Gautam, Priyamani-starrer in Gulf countries, certification awaited