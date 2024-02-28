Article 370: No ban on Yami Gautam, Priyamani-starrer in Gulf countries, certification awaited

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yami Gautam-starrer Article 370 was released in cinemas on February 23, 2024.

Article 370, starring Yami Gautam, Priyamani and Arun Govil in key roles, does not face any ban in Gulf countries, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. The report further states that in certain Gulf nations, the film awaits certification.

Earlier, a release from the public relations team of the film had claimed that the movie was banned in Gulf countries.

The high-octane action political drama, headlined by Yami Gautam and directed by National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. Article 370 was released in cinemas on February 23 and is performing well at the box office.

Actor Yami Gautam on Monday said the cast and the makers had "full faith" in the film finding favour with the audience. Revealing that the makers were told that such films may not find too many takers, the actor said, "We were told that this film may not find success at the box office as viewers do not appreciate such subjects.

Talking about the film's storyline, Yami Gautam said, ''We had full faith in the film striking the right chord and finding favour with the audience. A common refrain in the congratulatory messages that I have been receiving since our film hit theatres is that the youth should watch it as there's no propaganda in it.''

About the film

Set in the backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370 is based on the landmark revocation of the Article in the Indian Constitution, which gave special status to the erstwhile state. On August 5, 2019, the Union Government revoked it.

Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles.

