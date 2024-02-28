Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan joins cast of Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lucky Baskhar will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Ayesha Khan, who rose to fame after he stint in Bigg Boss 17, has joined Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan for their upcoming film titled Lucky Baskhar. The film, which belongs to Telugu cinema, is touted as an entertainer, and recently had its first look unveiled on Instagram.

The actress confirmed the news and recently talked about the new development. “The love I get from my south-Indian fans is overwhelming and is something I will always cherish. I’ve always wanted to push myself to do better and who better than Dulquer Salmaan to be in the process with. Dulquer has been someone whose craft I have always admired,'' IANS reported quoting Ayesha Khan.

''I am super excited for my special appearance in the film. It’s an honour to perform under Venky sir’s direction and to be a part of such a fine team,'' she added.

Recently, the lead actor of the upcoming film Dulquer shared his first look from Lucky Baskhar. Along with the first look poster, he wrote, ''Celebrating twelve years of my magical journey in Cinema, here’s presenting the first look poster of our very ambitious #LuckyBaskhar.''

See the post:

Lucky Baskhar is touted to be a pan-India film, as it will be released in cinemas in not only in Telugu but also in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

The film is directed by GV Prakash and produced by Srikara Studios, Sithara Entertainments, and Fortune Four Cinemas. Apart from Dulquer and Ayesha, the film will also feature Meenaakshi Chaudhary in key roles.

For the unversed, Dulquer Salmaan is among the top actors in the Malayalam film industry and is the son of veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty.

