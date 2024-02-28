'It is hard time for me': Kumkum Bhagya actor Abhishek Malik confirms separation from wife Suhani Chaudhary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Abhishek and Suhani got married in 2021.

TV actor Abhishek Malik and stylist Suhani Chaudhary are heading for a divorce after two years of marriage. The Kumkum Bhagya actor confirmed the news of separation and also revealed the reason behind the decision. The two got married in October 2021.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Abhishek confirmed the news and said, ''Yes, it’s true that Suhani and I are separating and moving on. We experienced compatibility and understanding issues in our marriage. The decision has been amicable, and there are no hard feelings between us. We only wish each other well.''

Speaking on the separation with Abhishek, Suhani added, ''We took the plunge without anticipating that we could be incompatible, something that we figured out after we started living together. However, there are no grudges or regrets. We realised that both of us should move on with our lives. Parting ways is probably the right decision for both of us. I wish Abhishek a great future ahead.''

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Abhishek explained how he and Suhani decided to get married in 2021. ''We really tried to work it out but there were some genuine compatibility issues and we had to take a call. When we got engaged in January 2021, we had less time to spend with and understand each other. Soon after, we got married (in October 2021). After that, I got a little caught up with buying a new house; so we didn’t really get the time to connect,'' the actor said.

''The connection was missing. We tried to work it out, we were together in Mumbai for 2 years but eventually, we understood that we shouldn’t drag it too much as we have all of our lives ahead of us and that’s when we decided to mutually part ways. We have amicably separated. I don’t wish anything bad for her,'' he added.

For the unversed, Abhishek Malik made his television debut with show, Chhal – Sheh Aur Maat, in 2012. He rose to fame after he participated in Splitsvilla 7 and later featured in many popular TV shows including Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, Bhagyalaxmi, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kumkum Bhagya.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra drops then and now pictures of daughter Malti Marie, says 'time really flies'

Also Read: John Cena responds to Shah Rukh Khan for giving 'so much happiness' to the world