Priyanka Chopra drops then and now pictures of daughter Malti Marie, says 'time really flies'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie was born in 2022.

Global star Priyanka Chopra got nostalgic as she dropped adorable unseen then and now pictures of her daughter Malti Marie, saying how ''time really flies''.

Priyanka is an ardent social media user, and keeps treating fans with the updates of her professional and personal life.

Her Instagram timeline is also filled with several pictures of her little bundle of joy.

The actress, who was most recently seen in Love Again, shared two pictures of then and now of Malti.

In the first photo, Priyanka and MM can be seen cuddling inside a blanket.

In the picture, the Bajirao Mastani actor is seen wearing a black hoodie, while Malti is donning a cute pink and white coloured outfit, with teddy bear printed on it.

The second picture shows a closeup face of Priyanka, and Malti’s tiny hands coming out of a blanket. The newborn's hands are placed on her mother’s chin.

Check out the post:

“Time really flies… starting the week right #mondaymusings #nostalgia, the actress captioned the post.

Priyanka’s husband and American singer and actor Nick Jonas dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Priyanka and Nick had tied the knot in December 2018. In January 2022, the couple had their first child, a baby girl, via surrogacy.

PeeCee on work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka next be seen in Heads of State alongside Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Idris Elba and John Cena. She will also be seen in Ending Things alongside Anthony Mackie.

Apart from these, she also has Barry Levinson's directorial Sheela, Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, and Michelle MacLaren's Cowboy Ninja Viking.

