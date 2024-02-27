John Cena responds to Shah Rukh Khan for giving 'so much happiness' to the world

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/X SRK was last seen in Dunki.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star John Cena recently was in the news after a video of him singing Shah Rukh Khan's song 'Bholi Si Surat' went viral. The video captivated the attention of millions of social media users and also received love from the Dil To Pagal Hai actor. Later, SRK thanked the WWE wrestler for the song and wrote, ''Thank u both…. Love it and love u @JohnCena , I’m gonna send u my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of u again!!! Ha ha.''

Responding to this, John Cena took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote, ''You have given so many in the world so much happiness, thank you for all you do.''

See the post:

Watch the viral video:

In the video, John Cena before trying to sing the Hindi song says, ''You never know where you can learn when you choose the path of growth. Here we are in a gym, so we are growing. There are tons of paths to grow so I am gonna try my best to learn the song.''

After hearing John Cena singing in Hindi, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded the comment section with appreciation for the WWE star. One user wrote, “Imagine that John Cena and SRK in a movie together”. Another user wrote, “Bollywood bound!”. “Wholesome content”, wrote the third user.

Shah Rukh Khan on work front

Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback as a lead in films after four years gap in 2023. All the three films, Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, performed exceptionally well at the box office and were declared mega-blockbusters. The actor has not announced any new projects so far but reportedly he has several films in his kitty.

Also Read: Aanchal Tiwari, popular Bhojpuri actress, singer Chhotu Pandey and 7 others killed in Bihar road accident