Tuesday, February 27, 2024
     
  5. Aanchal Tiwari, popular Bhojpuri actress, singer Chhotu Pandey and 7 others killed in Bihar road accident

Bhojpuri actress Aanchal Tiwari, singer Chhotu Pandey among several others were killed in a collision between a truck, SUV and motorcycle in Bihar's Kaimur district.

Reported By : Namrata Dubey Written By : Aseem Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: February 27, 2024 10:23 IST
Aanchal Tiwari dies in road accident.
Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE VIDEO/X Aanchal Tiwari dies in road accident.

Aanchal Tiwari, popular Bhojpuri actress died in a horrific road accident in Bihar's Kaimur on Monday. Along with this, singer Chhotu Pandey also lost his life. A total of nine people died in the accident, which inclues four rising stars of Bhojpuri cinema. 

Police said on Monday that nine people, including Bhojpuri singer Chhotu Pandey, were killed in a collision between a truck, SUV and motorcycle in Bihar's Kaimur district. Apart from this, Bhojpuri actress Simran Srivastava also died in the road accident.

As per a report by Punjab Kesari, the incident took place on GT Road near Devkali village of Mohania police station area on Sunday evening. Mohania DSP Dilip Kumar said that the deceased were identified on Monday and Bhojpuri singer Vimlesh Pandey alias Chhotu Pandey was also among them. The other deceased were identified as Aanchal Tiwari, Simran Srivastava, Prakash Ram, Dadhibal Singh, Anu Pandey, Shashi Pandey, Satya Prakash Mishra and Bagish Pandey.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also condoled the incident and took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote, ''Saddened by the death of people in a horrific road accident near Devkali on NH 2 in Mohania police station area of ​​Kaimur district. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Instructions have been given for proper treatment of the injured. Wishing speedy recovery of the injured.''

