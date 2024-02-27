Arjun Rampal reveals THIS film became a 'turning point' in his career

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Rampal's Crakk is currently running in cinemas.

Arjun Rampal, who latest film Crakk is struggling at the box office, recently opened up about a tranformative moment in his acting career. In a recent interview with India Today, the actor revealed the name of the film which changed the trajectory of his career positively.

It was the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Om Shanti Om, which was directed by Farah Khan.

''Then I would say a turning point would be definitely 'Om Shanti Om', where I was given this negative character to play, and I was very uncomfortable doing that. But I took it on and that's where I always say if you come out of your comfort zone, you'll always find something exciting to do, and it did wonders for me. People started seeing me in a very, very different way,'' he said.

In Om Shanti Om, Arjun Rampal played the role of antagonist, Mukesh Mehra. The film went on to become a huge commercial success and was declared a blockbuster.

He also mentioned about other films that helped him build his film career. ''The first film that changed my life was obviously 'Moksha' when I signed it, I was modelling, and I was quite a famous model at that time. Akshok Mehta (director) came to me and I remember shooting in the Chambal valleys with Manisha Koirala, who is a phenomenal actor. This one scene and I saw the rushes of it, and I just hated myself when I saw it. I realized the reason I hated myself was because every time the camera came on, I was performing like a model and not as an actor. So I decided that I was not going to model again. I officially retired from modelling that day. But that film took six years to get paid, so I was broke for six years. It was a big sacrifice,'' the actor added.

The 51-year-old actor will next be seen in 3 Monkeys, directed by the duo Abbas-Mustan. He also has a film titled Nastik in the pipeline.

