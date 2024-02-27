Tuesday, February 27, 2024
     
Kartik Aaryan plays football with school kids during shooting break | WATCH

The 33-year-old actor recently shared a couple of videos of himself playing football with scholl kids. Kartik is often seen playing the sport and he regularly shares videos on his Instagram handle.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Updated on: February 27, 2024 7:59 IST
Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Chandu Champion.
Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Chandu Champion.

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan on Monday utilised a break from shooting for his upcoming project by playing football with school kids.

The actor, who was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani, is a fitness and sports enthusiast and is often seen sharing videos from the football field.

Kartik took to Instagram and shared some videos under Stories section whewrein the actor can be seen wearing a green t-shirt, blue denims and white sneakers.

The visuals show the actor playing football with school students on the grounds of Chatrabhuj Narsee School in Mumbai.

Along with the video, he wrote, "Work mode... When you get a break at the shoot."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram Stories.

Another video was captioned as, "Phewwww... These kids were too good."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram Stories.

Kartik was recently in Bengaluru where he was seen relishing South Indian delicacies. He took to social media to share a bunch of pictures and videos in which he gave a glimpse of how much he loves exploring a variety of food. In one of the photos. he is seen enjoying the filter coffee at Bengaluru's popular Rameshwaram Cafe. 

On the work front, Kartik has Kabir Khan's sports drama Chandu Champion lined up next. The film also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis. The sports drama flick follows the story of a sportsman named Murlikant Petkar. Directed by Kabir Khan, this is the first time Kartik Aaryan is collaborating with the filmmaker. The film is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. 

APart from this, he will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan. Recently, Triptii Dimri also joined the stellar cast of the upcoming horror comedy.

