Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: Neeraj Pandey confirms release date of Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer

Director Neeraj Pandey is all set for his next big release, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles. The film is currently in the post-production stage and the director of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has finally spilled the beans on its release date. In a chat with Pinkvilla, Neeraj Pandey revealed that Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a musical love story and its teaser and trailer will be out soon. The filmmaker also said that they have planned to release the film in June this year, on the occasion of Bakri Eid.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will also mark the first collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Neeraj Pandey. The upcoming film also stars Jimmy Shergill and Saiee Majrekar in key roles.

Ajay Devgn on work front

Ajay Devgn has a very busy 2024 as several big projects of the actor in the lineup to release this year. Starting from horror thriller Shaitaan, which is scheduled to hit next month. The film also stars R Madhavan and Jyotika in key roles. Next, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Maidaan, which will clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

In the month of August, the actor will be seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again. The film will also feature Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, among others. It will release on August 15 and will clash with Allu Arjun-starrer Pusha 2: The Rule.

He also has many other big projects in his kitty including Raid 2, Drishyam 3, Golmaal 5, De De Pyaar De 2, and Naam, among others.

