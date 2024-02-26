Yami Gautam, Priyamani-starrer Article 370 banned in all Gulf countries

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER. Article 370 was released in cinemas on February 23, 2024.

Article 370, starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani in the lead roles, is keeping the cash registers ringing at the box office. With mostly positive reviews from film critics and positive word-of-mouth, the film is expected to churn out big for its makers in its first week. Article 370 revolves around the politically charged subject of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. As per news agency ANI, Article 370 has been banned in all Gulf countries. The film will not be screened in Gulf nations which includes Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain. However, no specific reason has been cited for the ban.

With this ban, Article 370 becomes second Bollywood flick of 2024 after Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter that has been banned in the Gulf countries.

Box Office Report

Despite facing a tough competition from Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal-starrer Crakk, the film is performing exceptionally well at the box office. As per Sacnilk.com, Article 370 has minted Rs 9.5 crore on its first Sunday, which is nearly 20 per cent higher than its previous day. The film debut with an impressive Rs 5 crore on February 23, and collected over Rs 7 crore on its second day.

The total box office collections after three days stands at Rs 22.80 crore.

About The Film

Alongside Yami Gautam, the film features Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in pivotal roles, delivering powerful performances that add depth and intensity to the narrative.

Movie Review

India TV's Aseem Sharma in his review for Article 370 wrote, ''the Aditya Suhas Jambhale directorial is a complete entertainer when it comes to emotions, patriotism, and political drama. Even if you are familiar with the events of the Kashmir Valley and the abrogation of Article 370, the film will not even for a single minute will let you feel bored.''

