'I almost killed one..': Ronit Roy lashes out at online food delivery platform

Actor Ronit Roy was left angry by a food delivery person, who was driving on the wrong side of the road, and said that he "almost killed" him.

Ronit took to X (formerly Twitter), where he shared that online food delivery platform need “instructions on riding” and asked Swiggy, if they care about the lives of their drivers.

The actor wrote, "@Swiggy I almost killed one of your riders. They definitely need instructions on riding. Riding those small electric mopeds doesn’t mean that they ride on the wrong side of the road onto oncoming traffic. But then, Do you even care for their lives or is it just business as usual?"

To which, the platform replied that they “expect” their “delivery partner to follow all traffic rules and have noted this to be looked into, do share any details if available for the necessary action to be taken.”

Ronit made his debut in 1992 with Jaan Tere Naam. He got the spotlight with the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where he played Rishabh Bajaj, a middle-aged business tycoon. His work in the 2010 film Udaan was appreciated, bringing him back to films.

He has worked in popular flicks such as Arjun Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Two States, Akshay Kumar-starrer Boss, Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa, Aayush Sharma-starrer Loveyatri and Vijay Deverakonda's Liger to name a few. He was last seen on screen in Farrey, which released last year.

He has also worked in several OTT projects including Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, Hostages, 7 Kadam and Candy.

The actor was recently in the news for taking wedding vows with his wife Neelam on the occasion of their 20th marriage anniversary.

