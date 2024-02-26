'Isko Khana hai ya..': Netizens react to Urvashi Rautela's 24-carat gold birthday cake gifted by Honey Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Urvashi turned 30 on February 25, 2024.

Actress Urvashi Rautela celebrated her 30th birthday on Sunday, February 25. The 'Love Dose' fame took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of posts featuring several pictures and videos of her birthday celebrations. She was accompanied by singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh but what captivated everyone's attention was Urvashi's birthday cake. It was a 24-carat gold birthday cake, which was reportedly gifted by the singer, and is said to be worth Rs 3 crore.

''Thank you @yoyohoneysingh in the tapestry of my journey, your presence is woven with threads of gratitude. Your tireless efforts and genuine concern for me have crafted a brilliant chapter in my career. Words falter in capturing the depth of my emotions for you,'' Urvashi captioned one of her posts, thanking the singer.

Soon after the pictures and videos went viral online, netizens began reacting to them. One user asked, ''Isko Khana hai ya rakha?'' ''Toh aapke pet me toh Sona hi Sona hoga na,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Me to ye soch rha hu ki ye cake kese kata hogi.''

In a statement to Free Press Journal, Yo Yo Honey Singh said, ''I decided to mark this special occasion with a unique gesture by presenting her with a cake worth Rs 3 crore. I want this collaboration, this cake-cutting moment to go down in history as the most special thing anyone has done for his co-star. She's brilliant in her work and she deserves every bit of this treatment.''

For the unversed, Honey Singh and Urvashi Rautela are collaborating for the second time for their project named Second Dose or Vigdiyan Heeryan. The duo first worked together for a popular song titled Love Dose, which was release in 2014.

On the work front, Urvashi has a couple of big projects in her kitty including Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome 3, a project with Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt titled Baap and NBK109 alongside Bobby Deol, Dulquer Salmaan.

