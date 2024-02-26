Article 370 Box Office Report: Yami Gautam's film maintains good growth on Day 3, earns THIS much

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Article 370 also stars Priyamani in lead role.

Article 370, starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani in the lead roles, is keeping the cash registers ringing at the box office in its first weekend. With a compelling storyline and positive word-of-mouth, the political drama action flick has managed to churn out big on Day 3. As per Sacnilk.com, Article 370 has minted Rs 9.5 crore on its first Sunday, which is nearly 20 per cent higher than its previous day. The film debut with an impressive Rs 5 crore on February 23, and collected over Rs 7 crore on its second day.

With these figures, the total collection of Article 370 currently stands at Rs 22.80 crore.

Occupancy level of Article 370

On Day 3, Article 370 had an overall 33.79 per cent occupancy, with a major contribution coming from its evening shows. Audience response has been overwhelmingly positive, particularly praising Gautam's impactful portrayal, evident in the impressive opening weekend figures, indicating strong interest in thought-provoking cinema.

Clash at box office

The film is facing a tough competition from Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal-starrer Crakk. However, Gautam's film has clearly outshined Crakk at the box office on all its opening three days at the box office.

About the film

Article 370 revolves around the politically charged subject of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Yami Gautam takes on the role of an intelligence officer, who becomes instrumental in combating terrorism and corruption in the region. Alongside Yami Gautam, the film features Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in pivotal roles, delivering powerful performances that add depth and intensity to the narrative.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor makes big revelation on why Saif Ali Khan does not like to work from June to August

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Allu Arjun's son and John Cena singing his songs | Read post