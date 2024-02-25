Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Kareena Kapoor makes big revelation on why Saif Ali Khan does not like to work from June to August

Kareena Kapoor Khan is once again the news for the release of her upcoming film, Crew. The film also features National Award-winning actors Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The actor was recently in a press meet where she opened up about her work experience and upcoming film. While talking about the same, Kareena made a revelation about why her husband and actor Saif Alia Khan do not work in some specific months.

According to the report of Times of India, Kareena Kapoor Khan has said that when Saif is busy with his work, she spends time at home with the children and when she is busy, Saif stays at home and spends time with the children. Bebo further said that it is decided between her and Saif that he does not work from June to August. This is the time of the longest school holidays for his beloved son Taimur Ali Khan, in which Saif takes him on vacation or wants to spend more and more time with both his sons at home.

Saif and Kareena's lovestory

For the unversed, Kareena and Saif's love blossomed on the sets of the 2008 film, Tashan. Later after dating for a few years, the couple got married in 2012. Even after 11 years of marriage, this couple's love is still the same. Even though there is a gap of 10 years in the age of this couple, it did not affect their relationship in any way. Kareena and Saif are one of the power couple of Bollywood.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in the film Jaane Jaan last year. Now Bebo is soon going to be seen in the film Crew along with Tabu and Kriti. The teaser of this film was released on Saturday. Apart from them, Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh will also be seen. This film will be released in theaters on March 29.

On the other hand, Saif was last seen in Kriti Sanon-Prabhas starrer Adipurush. He will next be seen in Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara: Part 1.

