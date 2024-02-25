Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Allu Arjun's son and John Cena singing his songs | Read post

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Allu Arjun's son and John Cena singing his songs

Shah Rukh often takes out time from his busy schedule to chitchat with fans in 'Ask SRK' sessions. Known for his wits on and off the camera, the superstar leaves no opportunity to have fun. In a similar instance, Shah Rukh had an Ask SRK session today on Twitter. Where he did not only talk about his films but also reacted to John Cena and Allu Arjun's son singing his songs.

King Khan responded to John Cena's video

When world-famous Shah Rukh Khan heard John Cena singing a song from his film, he could not stop himself from praising his sweet gesture. John Cena sang 'Bholi Si Surat' from the film 'Dil To Pagal Hai' during his gym session. The video of which went viral within no time. Now when this video reached King Khan, he offered to send more songs for the WWE superstar. "Thank you both...loved it @JohnCena I will send you the collection of my latest songs and I want a duet on it from both of you," wrote SRK on Twitter.

Allu Arjun's son was spotted singing Dunki's song

The magic of King Khan's songs speaks volumes not only among foreigners but also among South Indians. Recently, Allu Arjun's son Ayaan sang 'Lut Putt Gaya' from 'Dunki' and also danced to it. When Shah Rukh saw this video, he praised Allu Arjun's son and said something funny while tagging the 'Pushpa' actor. "You are both flower and fire!!! Now I will make my children practice Srivalli songs @alluarjun," wrote Shah Rukh on Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan's Workfront

The year 2023 was in the name of Shah Rukh Khan. After four years, the superstar made his acting comeback with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. All these films did wonders at the world box office. At the same time, fans are now waiting for his upcoming film 'Tiger vs Pathan'. Along with this, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Pathaan 2.

