Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's dance video at Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding goes viral | WATCH

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff recently attended the star-studded wedding celebrations of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani in Goa. A video of Akshay and Tiger dancing to the dhol beats at the celebrations and hugging the groom is doing rounds on the internet.

In the viral video, both Akshay and Tiger can be seen wearing an all-black outfits.

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21. The couple has shared some beautiful pictures from their special day on their respective social media handles.

The couple will be leaving for their honeymoon after the release of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, informed Bhagnani senior. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2024 and will clash with Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan.

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, actors Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021.

About the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Recently, the makers of the film dropped the title track of the film. Taking to X, Akshay shared the song and wrote, "Tere peeche tera yaar khada".

The music video shows Tiger and Akshay dancing together in khaki green outfits.

Shot against the beautiful backdrop of Jerash's Roman theatre in Abu Dhabi, the song is a visual treat for the fans. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's on-screen bromance dominates, exuding irrepressible charm.

The song is entirely different from the title track of the hit 1998 film, borrowing only the 'bade to bade miyan, chote miyan subhanallah' phrase from the original song. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

