After Shiv Thakare, Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik questioned by ED in money laundering case

Abdu Rozik, popularly known for his stint in Bigg Boss 16, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case related with drug dealer Ali Asghar Shirazi, news agency ANI reported.

Giving this information, ED on Tuesday afternoon said that Abdu arrived at the ED office in Mumbai to record his statement.

As per a report by India Today, Abdu's lawyer Prashant Patil made it clear that his client's involvement is strictly in the capacity of a prosecution witness against one Kunal Oza.

''My client, Mr Abdu Rozik was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the capacity of a prosecution witness against one Mr Kunal Oza. As his duty towards the law enforcement agencies in our country, Mr. Abdu Rozik has travelled all the way from Dubai to depose his statement under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act,'' India Today reported quoting Patil.

Last week, Abdu Rozik was summoned by ED and his Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Shiv Thakare was questioned by the probe agency.

As per a report by Free Press Journal, Ali Asghar Shirazi had floated Hustlers' Hospitality Pvt Ltd, which financed several startups including startups of Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik. Shiv's food and snack restaurant, Thakare Chai and Snacks and Abdu Rozik's Burgir were involved in it. The company has apparantly made money through narco-funding.

Abdu Rozik has also ventured into the fast food startup with a burger brand Burgiir in partnership with Hospitality Through Hustlers.

For the unversed, Abdu opened his burger restaurant in Mumbai last year, the opening ceremony of which was attended by many celebrities including Sonu Sood.

