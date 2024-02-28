From Morbius to Star Wars The Bad Batch: List of titles premiering on Disney Plus in March 2024

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB List of titles releasing on Disney Plus in March 2024.

Disney Plus has super-exciting list of titles releasing in the month of March. From Jared Leto-starrer Morbius to Louisa Harland's historical adventure television series Renegade Nell will be premiering on the platform next month. Not only this, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour will premiere on Disney Plus starting March 15. So, without further ado let's take a look at complete slate of titles releasing on the streaming platform in March 2024.

March 1

Morbius

March 5

Queens (All Episodes)

March 6

Kiff (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

Life Below Zero (Season 7, 10 Episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3, Episode 5)

March 9

NHL Big City Greens Classic

March 13

Morphle (Season 1, Episodes 14)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3, Episode 6 and 7)

March 15

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)

March 19

Photographer

March 20

Life Below Zero (Season 22, 9 Episodes)

Morphle and the Magic Pets (Season 1, 18 Episodes)

X-Men ’97 (Premiere)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3, Episode 8)

March 27

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (Season 7, 7 Episodes)

Random Rings (Season 3, 6 Episodes)

X-Men ’97 (New Episode)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3, Episode 9)

March 29

Madu (Premiere)

Renegade Nell (Premiere)

Also Read: Article 370: No ban on Yami Gautam, Priyamani-starrer in Gulf countries, certification awaited

Also Read: After Shiv Thakare, Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik questioned by ED in money laundering case