From Morbius to Star Wars The Bad Batch: List of titles premiering on Disney Plus in March 2024

Disney Plus has super-exciting list of titles releasing in the month of March. From Jared Leto-starrer Morbius to Louisa Harland's historical adventure television series Renegade Nell will be premiering on the platform next month. Not only this, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour will premiere on Disney Plus starting March 15. So, without further ado let's take a look at complete slate of titles releasing on the streaming platform in March 2024.
March 1
Morbius
March 5
Queens (All Episodes)
March 6
Kiff (Season 1, 4 Episodes)
Life Below Zero (Season 7, 10 Episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3, Episode 5)
March 9
NHL Big City Greens Classic
March 13
Morphle (Season 1, Episodes 14)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3, Episode 6 and 7)
March 15
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)
March 19
Photographer
March 20
Life Below Zero (Season 22, 9 Episodes)
Morphle and the Magic Pets (Season 1, 18 Episodes)
X-Men ’97 (Premiere)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3, Episode 8)
March 27
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (Season 7, 7 Episodes)
Random Rings (Season 3, 6 Episodes)
X-Men ’97 (New Episode)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3, Episode 9)
March 29
Madu (Premiere)
Renegade Nell (Premiere)
