Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah

South Korean actors Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah have been spotted out on dates a number of times. However, Kim Woo Bin's rare public appearance at the screening of Shin Min Ah's upcoming film Our Season made hearts flutter.Kim Woo Bin has publicly supported Shin Min Ah. The actor was dressed in all black and took time to take pictures and shake hands with fans as well.

Meanwhile, the couple acknowledged their relationship in 2015 and have been publicly dating for 9 years. The couple recently appeared in K-Drama Our Blues, albeit they don't have many scenes together. Kim Woo Bin began his career as a runway model and made his acting debut in the television drama White Christmas. He subsequently gained attention in A Gentleman's Dignity and made his breakthrough with School 2013 and The Heirs. Kim later starred in box office hits Friend: The Great Legacy, The Con Artists and Twenty. In 2016, he took on his first leading role on television in Uncontrollably Fond.

Shin Min Ah began her career as a model for a teen magazine in 1998. She is best known for starring in dramas including A Love to Kill, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Arang and the Magistrate, Oh My Venus, Tomorrow With You, Hometown Cha-Cha-CHa and Our Blues.

Also Read: 'Bhad mein gaya Bigg Boss...': Anurag Dobhal wants to take voluntary exit for THIS reason, deets here

Also Read: VIRAL VIDEO: Michael Douglas grooves to Diljit Dosanjh songs with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones at IFFI Goa

Latest Entertainment News