VIRAL VIDEO: Michael Douglas grooves to Diljit Dosanjh songs with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones at IFFI Goa

American actor Michael Douglas is currently in Goa with his actor wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and son Dylan Douglas for the 54th edition of the International Film Festival. The star will be honoured with the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the festival. Pictures and videos of Douglas's visit to India with family are doing rounds on the internet.

Catherine Zeta-Jones on Tuesday took to her Instagram handle and shared a fun video with Douglas. In the video, the Hollywood star couple can be seen vibing to Diljit Dosanjh's songs at the prestigious event. Sharing the video, Jones wrote, "Oh India!!!! We love you."

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after she made the post, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions and hailed the couple. One user wrote, "You and Michael are the sweetest couple, Catherine: I’m glad you’re having a(nother) fun-filled trip to enchanting India... forever wishing I had your “joie de vivre” and stamina." Another user wrote, "You'll literally love it and don't forget to taste those authentic flavours of India."

"Such fun! Have a great time! You both look wonderful! Hello’s & love!," the third one commented.

In another viral video, Michael Douglas, along with his family made an appearance before the paparazzi. While Douglas sported a printed dark blue jacket and a pair of black trousers, Zeta slipped into a light blue gown. She completed her look with a pair of stilettos. On the other hand, their son Dylan Douglas looked dapper in a white suit.

Watch the video here:

The 79-year-old Douglas bagged two Academy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, five Golden Globe Awards, the AFI Life Achievement Award, and the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his impeccable works in cinema.

