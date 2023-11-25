WATCH: Tiffany Haddish gets arrested in Beverly Hills | 5 points

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish

American actor and stand-up comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested on Friday by Beverly Hills police over suspicion of driving under the influence, AP reported. For those unversed, this is not the first time when Haddish got nabbed on suspicion of DUI.

Reports said the Grammy and Emmy winner was arrested after police responded to a 5:45 am call about a running car stopped on Beverly Drive. A video of her being arrested by the cops is doing rounds on the internet.

Watch Tiffany Haddish's viral video here:

5 points on Tiffany Haddish's arrest

Beverly Hills police received a call around 5:45 am when a running vehicle was found stopped on Beverly Drive. Haddish allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel. Before the incident, Haddish performed at the West Hollywood Laugh Factory on Thanksgiving. Reports said the actor-comedian is expected to be released later today. The 43-year-old star was earlier arrested for driving under the influence last year in Peachtree City, Georgia. According to reports, Haddish was in custody for several hours before her release and that case is due in court on December 4.

Tiffany Haddish's career

Born as Tiffany Ronelia Haddish, she rose to prominence with her performance in the comedy film Girls Trip. The film won her multiple accolades including the New Yorker's list of best film performances of the 21st century. She went on to do shows like The Carmichael Show, The Last OG, and Afterparty, and films like Tuca & Bertie, Night School, The Kitchen, Here Today, and others.

Haddish bagged a Primetime Emmy Award for hosting a Saturday Night Live episode and later won a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album for her album Black Mitzvah.

