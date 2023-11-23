Ray actor Jamie Foxx accused of sexual assault | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jamie Foxx

Hollywood actor, comedian and singer Jamie Foxx who is well known for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the film Ray has been sued for sexual misconduct that happened in 2015. According to reports, the case has been filed under New York's Adult Survivor's Act, which provides a one-year window for sexual assault plaintiffs to file civil claims, regardless of the statute of limitations. In the lawsuit, it has been claimed that the incident in question began when a friend of the plaintiff asked the actor for a photo. Foxx seemed intoxicated at the time and said the plaintiff looked like a Gabrielle Union and complimented as well.

When Foxx escalated his alleged physical assault, court papers claim the plaintiff tried to get away. The alleged assault finally halted when the plaintiff’s friend rushed to her aid. The plaintiff claims to have sought medical treatment and suffered pain as well as emotional distress “as a result of the “sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery.” The lawsuit names Foxx and Catch, as well as its employees, and seeks compensation and punitive damages.

Jamie Foxx gained his career breakthrough as a featured player in the sketch comedy show Living Colour until the show's end in 1994. Following this success, he was given his own sitcom The Jamie Foxx Show in which he starred, co-created and produced from 1996 to 2001. He gained prominence for his film roles in Booty Call, Ali, Jarhead, Dreamgirls, Miami Vice and Horrible Bosses among others.

