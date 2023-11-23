BLACKPINK honoured with Member of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles at Buckingham Palace

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK

K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK within a short period of time gained worldwide recognition with their single Ddu-Du Ddu-Du in 2016 and also one of the leaders of the Korean Wave. The girl group were recently awarded by King Charles III the Member of the Order of the British Empire at a cultural and arts encouragement event held at Buckingham Palace. President Yoon Seok-yeol and the first lady, who were on a state visit to the UK, also attended the event.

BLACKPINK received the honor in recognition of their contributions as ambassadors for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in 2021, where the UK assumed the presidency. Their activities as ambassadors helped raise global awareness of the need to address climate change.

The MBE is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to British society or achieved outstanding accomplishments in fields such as politics, economics, culture, arts, science, and sports. Previously, British figures like The Beatles and singer Adele have been awarded the MBE. BLACKPINK was also invited to a state banquet arranged by King Charles III for President Yoon the day before the award ceremony.

Apart from this, King Charles also hailed the soft power of South Korea and mentioned supergroup BTS in the same sentence as he applauded Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, and Squid Game. He said, “Korea has matched Danny Boyle with Bong Joon-ho, James Bond with Squid Game and the Beatles' Let It Be with BTS's Dynamite”.

